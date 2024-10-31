Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel)

Windows 10 Version 20H2 (Build 19042.1526)

I pinned a tab that’s playing a video. While I’m browsing other pages, it sometimes unexpectedly switches back to that pinned tab, even though my mouse isn’t anywhere near the tab bar.

This also occasionally happens when I’m using the window panel; it suddenly jumps to the pinned tab without any obvious reason.

I’m not sure how to trigger this bug consistently, but I can confirm it’s happened several times. Each time, my mouse wasn’t near the tab bar, and it’s definitely not a shortcut key issue, as I don’t use shortcuts to switch tabs, and I’ve even disabled all related shortcuts.