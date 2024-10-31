How should the Autoplay blocker work?
I've got Autoplay blocked as standard across all websites. My understanding of this functionality is that I should have to run some form of activation (click etc.) to get videos to play on any website where I have not manually set Autoplay to allow. (I have not allowed any exceptions to this rule)
Yet, most websites I go to still autoplay their videos, whether that is a video website (like YouTube), a website that has embedded video marketing content (like LearnWorlds), or one that has embedded media (most of the cooking websites I visit)
Is this just a random toggle button that actually has no real life purpose, or is there something I have to do within the Vivaldi settings to stop videos Autoplaying?
Pathduck
@Sweetoonz Hi, Vivaldi is a Chromium browser, and so its autoplay "blocker" works just as well/badly as in Chrome.
https://developer.chrome.com/blog/autoplay
Basically it's no silver bullet to stop autoplay, and there's nothing Vivaldi can do about that, apart from writing their own autoplay blocker, which I doubt will happen any time soon.
Some pages use special implementations of video player where autoplay can not be disabled by the Autoplay Block setting.
Not only on Vivaldi but on Chromium, too.
Known and as i remember currently can not be fixed.
Thanks so much! It's useful to know I'm not doing something wrong, and it is just as rubbish as the browser I've left behind... I'm not tech savvy, the whole having to go in and change flags etc. is well beyond my understanding (I can follow instructions, but need them to be relatively detailed with both what I'm doing and why / what impact it will have )
Ah well - back to avoiding specific websites, then!
Pathduck
@Sweetoonz Yes, it's just as crap as in Chrome. I do sympathize with the poor souls who have to use those horrible, horrible websites but I just avoid those. And in any case, a good adblocker seems to help a lot
That Chrome article kind of annoys me too - with its "cool memes". At least it explains why it's "working" as it does - basically it's "we try to guess what you want based on your interacton with the site" which is indeed the Chromium way...