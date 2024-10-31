I've got Autoplay blocked as standard across all websites. My understanding of this functionality is that I should have to run some form of activation (click etc.) to get videos to play on any website where I have not manually set Autoplay to allow. (I have not allowed any exceptions to this rule)

Yet, most websites I go to still autoplay their videos, whether that is a video website (like YouTube), a website that has embedded video marketing content (like LearnWorlds), or one that has embedded media (most of the cooking websites I visit)

Is this just a random toggle button that actually has no real life purpose, or is there something I have to do within the Vivaldi settings to stop videos Autoplaying?