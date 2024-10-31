Ok, so Vivaldi has this great feature where you can share a QR Code from a link (available in "Share" on the main menu). It works just fine, but I have the following situation: I use a gaming website that generates a link to a private game (you send that link to challenge a friend, he/she accepts and you both are on the same room, great).

I don't want to send the link and I don't want the person to create an account, I want to show a QR Code in my screen. I have the link, the link is generated correctly. But the QR Code feature doesn't grab the link from the clipboard (I can paste the correct link anywhere), I think it gets the link from the webpage that is loaded in the moment (and the page that is loaded is the main .com page, not the weird link I have to send to my friend). And the site is unable to load that page because it says I can't send a challenge to myself.

The Share section has a "copy to clipboard" which is not helpful at all. It should have a "paste what is in the clipboard" or something like that. Is there a solution inside Vivaldi to this (right now qr.io is my workaround)? Thanks.