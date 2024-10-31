V7 | High CPU
High CPU usage since version 7
I upgraded to Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (arm64). Since upgrading Vivaldi Helper (Renderer) and Vivaldi are constantly the top CPU processes on my MacBook Air M2 machine.
I tried disabling all extensions and also turning off Hardware Acceleration--no change.
This means my MacBook Air is continuously running hot--noticeably hot when I have it on my lap, and battery life is much poorer than normal.
Although I love Vivaldi, I will probably switch to Chrome if this isn't fixed soon. Certainly the current version of Chrome doesn't have this problem.
How do I fix this?
ModEdit: Title
H!
Can you open Tools > Task Manager, and see which processes make heavy cpu load?
Thanks for the reply!
"Browser " and "Background Page: Vivaldi" are both taking greater than 60% CPU continously.
I have noted that Vivaldi Helper and Vivaldi processes are taking the same CPU regardless of the state of the machine. For example, the cpu usage is the same when the machine has been idle long enough to turn off the external display. To determine this, I logged in via SSH and ran "top".
Strange… In idle my mba m1 shows ~1.8–6% cpu, mbp m3 ~1.1–5% for Browser+BackgroundPage
Yes, it is strange. Not the first time this has happened to me with a Vivaldi upgrade. But now I am looking at other browsers to replace Vivaldi.
Currently looks like Firefox is the best alternative for me. Since I use Vimium C for vim-like interface, Safari is too limited. Chrome works, but with weird limitations. Firefox looks almost as good as Vivaldi for this.
In my experience, Firefox is generally less cpu intensive than Chromium-based browsers.
And it correlates with this study https://new.reddit.com/r/macapps/comments/12n7162/part_3_final_browser_energy_efficiency_benchmarks/