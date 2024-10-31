High CPU usage since version 7

I upgraded to Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (arm64). Since upgrading Vivaldi Helper (Renderer) and Vivaldi are constantly the top CPU processes on my MacBook Air M2 machine.

I tried disabling all extensions and also turning off Hardware Acceleration--no change.

This means my MacBook Air is continuously running hot--noticeably hot when I have it on my lap, and battery life is much poorer than normal.

Although I love Vivaldi, I will probably switch to Chrome if this isn't fixed soon. Certainly the current version of Chrome doesn't have this problem.

How do I fix this?