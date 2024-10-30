The browser sometimes gets stuck when dragging in horizontal mode and the current tab is not visible and it gives an error when undocking the tab.

Hello.

I have had this problem for more than 2 years,

I made the report VB-92551 (10-21-2022) and then VB-106980 (05-31-2024), but it was unable to reproduce.

I re-installed Windows 11 twice in that time.

System, driver and bios with updates over time and up to date.

The same number of Vivaldi re-installations.

I went through all the stable versions of Vivaldi in 2 years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7jl0nt1TNQ

This problem is very rare, sometimes it happens several times a day, sometimes once a day, sometimes once a week,

It does not have a schedule.

Is it because of having too many tabs?

At the time I did tests without extensions and the problem still persisted as far as I remember.

The only thing in common over time is the PC, the extensions and my Vivaldi profile.

Extensions: EditThisCookie, MyJDownloader, SEO META in 1 CLICK,

Google Translator, Trocker, uBlock Origin and Wappalyzer.

Wappalyzer, SEO META in 1 CLICK and Trocker are recent extensions.

System: Windows 11 Pro - update 23H2 - 64 BIT. Motherboard: ROG STRIX X670E-E GAMING WIFI - BIOS 2403. CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X. RAM: CORSAIR Vengeance DDR5 RAM 32 GB (2x16 GB) 6000 MHz CL30 (AMD Expo) - CMK32GX5M2B6000Z30. CPU cooler: Noctua NH-D15 chromax. black. GPU: Asus Radeon 590 - 8 GB - ROG-STRIX-RX590-8G-GAMING. Driver: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.9.1. Display 1 y 2: LG - Product No: LG 29UM68-P. Display: Current Mode: 2560 x 1080 (32 bit) (72Hz) Mode: horizontal. Radeon freeSync: on. Monitor input: Displayport. Graphic card output: Displayport. Display 3: LG - Product No: LG 29UM68-P. Display: Current Mode: 2560 x 1080 (32 bit) (60Hz) Mode: vertical. Radeon freeSync: off. Monitor input: HDMI. Graphic card output: HDMI. HDD: OS:Samsung 980 PRO 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe. Seagate Ironwolf - 8TB - SATA 3 (6Gb/s). Seagate Ironwolf - 8TB - SATA 3 (6Gb/s). Cabinet: Fractal Design Define R6 Tempered Glass. Power supply: Seasonic FOCUS+ 80Plus Gold - 850 Watts.