Brand-new user here, trying hard to understand Vivaldi. I'm running Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (arm64) on MacOS Sonoma 14.7. I posted this question in the Mail topic on the forum, but there are no responses after 24 hours. Maybe this is the more appropriate subforum.

I've set up two mail accounts in Vivaldi: Fastmail and Gmail. When I first visited Vivaldi Settings: Mail, Most Recently Used was the only item selected under Default Sender in New Messages. My two accounts were also present and unselected.

However, when I selected my Fastmail account, it then displayed as selected together with Most Recently Used. Clicking either option does not deselect the option.

At present, all three options (the two accounts and Most Recently Used) are selected and cannot be deselected.

Is this a bug? The Report a Problem menu item suggests querying the forum first.