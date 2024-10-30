Mail Settings: Default Sender in New Messages (can't deselect)
-
New user here. Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (arm64) on MacOS Sonoma 14.7.
I've set up two mail accounts in Vivaldi: Fastmail and Gmail. When I first visited Vivaldi Settings: Mail, Most Recently Used was the only item selected under Default Sender in New Messages. My two accounts were also present and unselected.
However, when I selected my Fastmail account, it then showed selected together with Most Recently Used. Clicking either option does not deselect the option.
At present, all three options (the two accounts and Most Recently Used) are selected and cannot be deselected.
Is this a bug?
-
Brand-new user here, trying hard to understand Vivaldi. I'm running Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (arm64) on MacOS Sonoma 14.7. I posted this question in the Mail topic on the forum, but there are no responses after 24 hours. Maybe this is the more appropriate subforum.
I've set up two mail accounts in Vivaldi: Fastmail and Gmail. When I first visited Vivaldi Settings: Mail, Most Recently Used was the only item selected under Default Sender in New Messages. My two accounts were also present and unselected.
However, when I selected my Fastmail account, it then displayed as selected together with Most Recently Used. Clicking either option does not deselect the option.
At present, all three options (the two accounts and Most Recently Used) are selected and cannot be deselected.
Is this a bug? The Report a Problem menu item suggests querying the forum first.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@johntheeditor said in Mail Settings: Default Sender in New Messages (can't deselect):
The Report a Problem menu item suggests querying the forum first.
Hi, this is to get feedback in the forum first, if other user can reproduce an issue you can report it to the bug tracker.
These are radio buttons, enable one disable the others.
This is on Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10, Windows 11 but work the same on Linux for me.
May you ask in the MacOS section if Mac users can reproduce it, normally Mail is the correct section for this.
Cheers, mib
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@mib2berlin This actually might be a bug. I have a specific account selected for that. When I go to send a new e-mail, 90% of the time, the specified account is not showing as the default From: address. I mostly have to change it each time.
What I am seeing in the pull-down list, is the last account that was accessed.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@edwardp
Hm, just tested this again, if I choose my Outlook account in settings it show this in From:
If I choose Vivaldi it show it if I compose a new mail,
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10.
-
@mib2berlin said in Mail Settings: Default Sender in New Messages (can't deselect):
These are radio buttons, enable one disable the others.
I'm not experiencing the behavior that you suggest, and that I would expect. All three radio buttons are selected. Enabling each in turn did not deselect the others, and now none can be deselected.
@mib2berlin said in Mail Settings: Default Sender in New Messages (can't deselect):
May you ask in the MacOS section if Mac users can reproduce it, normally Mail is the correct section for this.
When I received no reply here after 24 hours, I did post in the MacOS section of the forum, surmising that this could be a platform-related bug. However, my post was deleted by @Pathduck and pasted here.
-
Update: I cannot now reproduce the behavior, although I'm confident that I reported it accurately.