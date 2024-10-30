Possible to remove menu item [ Stack tabs by host(domain) ]
Totto Supporters
I'm not using english as system language, but I'lll try to get the naming correct.
My misson was to: Reload tab stack.
When right clicking a stacked tab in order to 'Reload tab stack'
the menu items are listed (in order):
New Tab
Reload
etc
etc
Stack tabs by host(or domain?)
Reload tab stack
etc
but by accident clicked 'Stack tabs by host/domain' instead...
Woops! my workspace with 12 different top level tabs containing between 3-15 tabs, all from same host/domain got the "re-done"
If not for 1 day old backup I would have lost that carefully built "setup," so to avoid this happening again :
I there a way to completely remove that particular command ('Stack tabs by host(domain' )?
