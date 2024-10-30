I'm not using english as system language, but I'lll try to get the naming correct.

My misson was to: Reload tab stack.

When right clicking a stacked tab in order to 'Reload tab stack'

the menu items are listed (in order):

New Tab

Reload

etc

etc

Stack tabs by host(or domain?)

Reload tab stack

etc

but by accident clicked 'Stack tabs by host/domain' instead...

Woops! my workspace with 12 different top level tabs containing between 3-15 tabs, all from same host/domain got the "re-done"

If not for 1 day old backup I would have lost that carefully built "setup," so to avoid this happening again :

I there a way to completely remove that particular command ('Stack tabs by host(domain' )?