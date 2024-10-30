@deneban said in Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.0:

In this version 7.0.3495.10 whenever I use the close gadget (x) or the "Close window" command on a workspace window, it now appears to shutdown Vivaldi (i.e. close all windows).

That sounds like a crash. Out of curiosity, how many tabs were there in the workspace you closed? Before you closed the window where the workspace was open, were the background tabs from that workspace hibernated or not? Lastly, do you see a huge slow down when you close the window where the workspace was open?

Something I noticed when closing a windows where a workspace is open is that this inadvertently unhibernates all the tabs in it as well. So my thinking right now is that when you close the window with your workspace, you unhibernate a lot of tabs, and that results in an out-of-memory (OOM) crash.

You could get around it by switching to the "default workspace"/window tabs/"this window" before you close the window; that prevents the mass unhibernation I mentioned above.