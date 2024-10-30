Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.0
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream and resolves various other issues.
Click here to see the full blog post
@Ruarí Thanks
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
[Keyboard] Focus Next/Prev pane no longer focusing tab bar (VB-110468)
Much appreciated
[Tabs] Thumbnails of pinned tabs appear at bottom of window and block interaction (VB-109573)
Many more will appreciate this one
Not really fixed, loss of focus when using Alt→ or Alt←
Up to dated
In this version 7.0.3495.10 whenever I use the close gadget (x) or the "Close window" command on a workspace window, it now appears to shutdown Vivaldi (i.e. close all windows). In the prior versions 6, it only closed itself (i.e. that specific workspace). Am I missing something?
I've recreated the workspace and it suffers the same issue.
If a bug, any work-around?
That sounds like a crash. Out of curiosity, how many tabs were there in the workspace you closed? Before you closed the window where the workspace was open, were the background tabs from that workspace hibernated or not? Lastly, do you see a huge slow down when you close the window where the workspace was open?
Something I noticed when closing a windows where a workspace is open is that this inadvertently unhibernates all the tabs in it as well. So my thinking right now is that when you close the window with your workspace, you unhibernate a lot of tabs, and that results in an out-of-memory (OOM) crash.
You could get around it by switching to the "default workspace"/window tabs/"this window" before you close the window; that prevents the mass unhibernation I mentioned above.
That sounds like a crash.
The delay for all windows to close simultaneously seems to agree with a crash.
Out of curiosity, how many tabs were there in the workspace you closed?
I revised my post to say it happens for the general case of closing any workspace window.
Before you closed the window where the workspace was open, were the background tabs from that workspace hibernated or not?
I never hibernate tabs. Does Vivaldi hibernate tabs on its own?
Lastly, do you see a huge slow down when you close the window where the workspace was open?
The workspace closes normally and instantly.
Something I noticed when closing a windows where a workspace is open is that this inadvertently unhibernates all the tabs in it as well. So my thinking right now is that when you close the window with your workspace, you unhibernate a lot of tabs, and that results in an out-of-memory (OOM) crash.
I never hibernate tabs. Does Vivaldi hibernate tabs on its own?
You could get around it by switching to the "default workspace"/window tabs/"this window" before you close the window; that prevents the mass unhibernation I mentioned above.
Yes, switching the workspace tab to the default at the top of the workspace selection drop down is a good work-around.
If you have the memory saver feature enabled, then yes, it will hibernate tabs on its own.
That might not be the case though. If I'm correct and it is an OOM crash caused by all the tabs in the workspace being unhibernated, then workspaces with very few tabs (1-4 tabs) might be unaffected, so the workaround I mentioned would not be needed. Workspaces with a lot of tabs, however (10-20+ tabs), would require it.
It's disabled
It is true that on low memory workspaces, a workspace closure does not cause a crash if no high memory workspace is open. If a high and low are running and the low is closed, it still crashes. I will have to install with a pristine profile to solve the issue.
Also it is happening with the first version 7 release (revised my lead post accordingly).
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Thanks for the update and the again fitting, well-chosen picture.
Does anyone have a suggested corrective action for debugging Vivaldi 7 crashing upon closure of a workspace window?