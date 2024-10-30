As the title says. But this is more of a complaint than anything else.

I understand that issues occur. I understand that the Vivaldi team have acknowledged & provided updates on the sync issues...albeit only a measly 2 of them.

I am or now, was, a new customer/user since last night. I decided to switch over to Vivaldi...and from the very start, from the exact time I signed up is coincidentally when the sync/server issues began. How convenient!

Not exactly a great first impression, which often counts for a lot. Worst part is it's almost a full 24 hours later and the sync issues still haven't been fixed. And what's probably worse than that is there have only been 2 updates regarding the matter on the Vivaldi Status page, and plenty of time has passed since their last update with no further communication whatsoever.

So yeah I guess you can say I'm pissed off...but that would actually be an understatement.

Sync issues is one thing. But lack of frequent communication is another. And don't even get me started on the generic, almost scripted-like "We apologise for the inconvenience" remark.

Should be something more like "We know this is very disrupting and a real inconvenience, we take full responsibility for the outage and we will somehow make it right. In the meantime please bare with us".

That at least sounds more genuine and not so generic. Generic responses usually mean whoever says or writes it is doing so because they have to but they really don't give a shit otherwise.

Have a nice day.