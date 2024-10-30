Sync Errors | 29.10.24
Hi,
Currently, Sync Service is facing some errors.
You can check and bookmark
Vivaldi Status.
Once fixed,
You can review and if necessary, force the Sync of new items on:
chrome://sync-internals| Click on
Trigger get-updates
Please be patient 'till resolved.
Thank you.
As the title says. But this is more of a complaint than anything else.
I understand that issues occur. I understand that the Vivaldi team have acknowledged & provided updates on the sync issues...albeit only a measly 2 of them.
I am or now, was, a new customer/user since last night. I decided to switch over to Vivaldi...and from the very start, from the exact time I signed up is coincidentally when the sync/server issues began. How convenient!
Not exactly a great first impression, which often counts for a lot. Worst part is it's almost a full 24 hours later and the sync issues still haven't been fixed. And what's probably worse than that is there have only been 2 updates regarding the matter on the Vivaldi Status page, and plenty of time has passed since their last update with no further communication whatsoever.
So yeah I guess you can say I'm pissed off...but that would actually be an understatement.
Sync issues is one thing. But lack of frequent communication is another. And don't even get me started on the generic, almost scripted-like "We apologise for the inconvenience" remark.
Should be something more like "We know this is very disrupting and a real inconvenience, we take full responsibility for the outage and we will somehow make it right. In the meantime please bare with us".
That at least sounds more genuine and not so generic. Generic responses usually mean whoever says or writes it is doing so because they have to but they really don't give a shit otherwise.
Have a nice day.
@peter1989 if you want more information and communication, please contact community manager @jane.n by chat.
I can't login into vivaldi now, viv asking about decrypt key, but i never saved it before
@gingerbreadbox Try logout, restart and login to sync again.
You did not note your encryption password?
gingerbreadbox
@DoctorG
I haven't been in sync for 5 years, so no. He didn't offer it to me. I tried logout and login. and asks for a key
@gingerbreadbox Perhaps encryption password is for you the same password as forum login.
@DoctorG yes it is, thank you
@gingerbreadbox Wow! Good.
Please, note that somewhere, so you will not forget in future.
@DoctorG done
Seems sync with phones does not work at this time.
Between PCs all is ok.
@DoctorG
Hi, is working for me on Android, first it show "last sync 1.1.1970".
Seems to be working fine now between laptop and phone!
@supermurs Nice for you
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@DoctorG I also had a sync error, I was able to fix it by turning off wifi on my phone and enabling cellular internet, so I was able to re-enable sync.
Synchronization problems
Hello vivaldi synchronization I want to activate correctly see do nothing
I've passwords not running on Mobile for 2 accounts.
I'll check later at Desktop.
@Zalex108
Hi, I can confirm, my internal 7.1 build work but it use a different sync server.
I found:
VAB-10163
Can not activate password sync
But this is about the setting reset to disabled after restart, this I cant reproduce, can you?
I add a comment about sync not working to the report.
-
Hi,
Passwords are still stopped on Mobile.
Desktop is ok.
Right after launch desktop, on Sync Tabs appeared the QR, after 20/30' the other devices and its tabs appears ok.
-
@Zalex108
I meant if the setting for passwords in Sync Selected switch back to disable after restart.
If it stay enabled but sync passwords still not work it is a different bug and you can report it.