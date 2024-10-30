@Hammer459 if those accounts are set up as IMAP, the most straightforward way is to just set those accounts up in Vivaldi (= enter email address and password, and off it goes).

Otherwise, go to the Vivaldi button -> File -> import from applications or files -> choose Thunderbird.

Your accounts will be set up as offline accounts, which you will have to change in the settings later, and if you have local folders you won't find them in Vivaldi (which doesn't know local folders)