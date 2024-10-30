Thunderbird | Import Mail Data
I am using Thunderbird on Linux as my mail client for a total of 3 mail accounts.
Is there a simple way to transfer that mail setup including all the downloaded mails to Vivaldi mail?
@Hammer459 if those accounts are set up as IMAP, the most straightforward way is to just set those accounts up in Vivaldi (= enter email address and password, and off it goes).
Otherwise, go to the Vivaldi button -> File -> import from applications or files -> choose Thunderbird.
Your accounts will be set up as offline accounts, which you will have to change in the settings later, and if you have local folders you won't find them in Vivaldi (which doesn't know local folders)
@WildEnte That's too bad as I have my mail in local folders. I seemed nice to have mail in Vivaldi to have one less application running, but I guess that is not to be
(BTW Folders are not evil as they allow you to save mail that you do not need to read but need to keep.)
mossman Ambassador
@WildEnte said in Thunderbird | Import Mail Data:
if you have local folders you won't find them in Vivaldi (which doesn't know local folders)
Vivaldi imported all messages in the local inbox/sent/draft etc. when I tested from my wife's Thunderbird. Are you sure it wouldn't find messages filed in different folders like that? Or are "local folders" something else?
@Hammer459 Folders are not needed for this. Labels and filters can do it just as well, without creating multiple copies of the same email, which folders often cause. Without duplicate copies, mail storage takes up much less space.
@Hammer459 said in Thunderbird | Import Mail Data:
Folders are not evil as they allow you to save mail that you do not need to read but need to keep
Not sure why I would need a folder for that. I call those emails "marked as read"