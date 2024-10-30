I am happy to know that I can initiate a blog on WordPress using Vivaldi without any publicity.

I have 15 blogs on WordPress and am dismayed with publicity creeping in as though the absence of publicity were a "premium" service for which anyone should have to pay additional fees.

I enjoyed WordPress and used the blog medium as a means with which to both conserve materials as ideas and for instructional purposes. The absence of publicity is what made blogging so good.

Unfortunately, the PR people think otherwise.

Fortunately, Vivaldi is thinking more in sync with real people who don´t want ugly advertisements or pop-ups. We just want to enjoy WordPress without fear or frustration.

How can one easily transfer the WordPress blog to Vivaldi? I received a reply, but lost it somewhere. I want the easiest means with which to get my blogs to the safest space of all: the Vivaldi.net browser.

Thank you for your patience.