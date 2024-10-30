I use Vivaldi on Android, and I typically have over a dozen open tabs. I can use the Tab Switcher and see all my open tabs, and switch between them. But it is not always easy on the small phone screen to see much detail of each open tab.

Is there a way to search the currently open tabs to find a particular tab? On Desktop Vivaldi the F2 key allows searching for a word, phrase, whatever, and it then shows which tabs contain the search text anywhere on the tab/page. I want to do this same searching on Android but I cannot find a way.

I am using the latest Vivaldi version on Android 14, and the latest Vivaldi on Windows 11.

Thanks

Chris