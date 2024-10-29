Turn off notifications *from* Vivaldi
-
ThaddeusReed
I just navigated to aol.com and got a popup from you asking if I wanted to use some new email feature of yours. If I wanted that kind of information I would have asked for it. How do I turn off these annoying notifications from Vivaldi?
-
@ThaddeusReed Without knowing what the popup actually said, it is hard to tell. Was the popup asking to set AOL as a mail handler, or was ir something about Vivaldi's built-in mail client (as in, suggesting you could use the client over webmail)?
If you really want to disable all notifications, that's more likely something to do in Windows.
-
ThaddeusReed
Yes, it asked about the Vivaldi mail client. How do I turn that, and all other notifications like it, off?
-
@ThaddeusReed said in Turn off notifications *from* Vivaldi:
How do I turn that, and all other notifications like it, off?
Settings/Privacy and Security - Website Permissions.