Last week, I installed Vivaldi 7.0, replacing the lastest 6.9 which previously ran on my computer without any problems. The installation first seemed to be alright and all the settings from 6.9 were adopted.

But there was one thing that was intolerable: URL links on the active web site were not really usable. Instead, each link automatically changed the active web site to another (random) one that was available in the list of web sites I have stored in the list of links on top.

So I tried to install Vivaldi once more. The result of this installation is even worse and is completely unusable. I'll attach it as a screenshot.

What do I have to do in order to get

a working copy of Vivaldi

with all of my bookmarks from Vivaldi 6.9 (many)

with all passwords I have stored in Vivaldi 6.9 (quite a lot of them)

the links in the top line that I had before in 6.9 as a shortcut to particular sites, but not dozens of them (as shown in the image).

I have no idea how to repair this mess and obtain a Vivaldi that looks and works as it did before. It's no problem to move particular Vivaldi files from A to B, but I don't know which.