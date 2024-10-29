no service detection for caldav with davx5
guys, i'm literally screwed if i don't figure this one out.
lately i keep having to remove my account from davx5 and re-add it because it randomly decides the login credentials are incorrect at completely random points in time (the login credentials are correct). then i had to reinstall the app to be able to add my account again. now i can't add my account at all. i have reinstalled, cleared caches, removed accounts, but there is no more caldav service detection.
i'm desperate, please help
https://files.catbox.moe/0e78l3.zip <- debug and logs
everything is entered correctly, i don't know what else to do
I DO NOT HAVE 2FA ON MY ACCOUNT
i am doing exactly the same things as i was when it was still working, this has only started with issues since i changed the password to my vivaldi account, and i am entering the CORRECT password
mib2berlin Soprano
@Muroj
Hi, I give up with this davx5 crap and use a calendar which support caldav of Vivaldi nativ, in my case OneCalendar.
Cheers, mib
man, never freaking mind. it did the thing again where it prompts me to log in on my desktop browser and now it works again. why does it do this and WHY does that mess everything else up??? i check off "remember me on this device" and it still does it
mossman Ambassador
I don't think this is the right place to discuss this as you are talking about using a phone app (DAVx5) with a Vivaldi service (mail and calendar account) but you're talking about it in the forum for using calendars in the Vivaldi desktop browser!
You should be discussing here (DAVx5) or here (Vivaldi mail service)...
Hi!
Where is this related?
Vivaldi Webmail
Vivaldi Built in eMail
?