guys, i'm literally screwed if i don't figure this one out.

lately i keep having to remove my account from davx5 and re-add it because it randomly decides the login credentials are incorrect at completely random points in time (the login credentials are correct). then i had to reinstall the app to be able to add my account again. now i can't add my account at all. i have reinstalled, cleared caches, removed accounts, but there is no more caldav service detection.

i'm desperate, please help

https://files.catbox.moe/0e78l3.zip <- debug and logs

everything is entered correctly, i don't know what else to do

I DO NOT HAVE 2FA ON MY ACCOUNT

i am doing exactly the same things as i was when it was still working, this has only started with issues since i changed the password to my vivaldi account, and i am entering the CORRECT password