Adress bar abd search engine
I want to have this on my vivaldi. I'm using windows11 on an ARM machine. Thank you
@wfi
Hi, no idea if this is different on Arm but the search field is disabled by default.
Right click on the Home icon and open Customize Toolbar...
Drag the search field to the address bar or any other place, release mouse.
Cheers, mib
Hi, many thanks. It's working. I have another question: how can I select the single search engine?
@wfi
Enable this in the search settings, Keep Last Selected .....
If you choose a search engine from the pull down menu in the search field it will stay there forever.
Cheers, mib
maybe I do not describe it correctly. What I want to get is something like the picture attached. Can you help me?
@wfi
Hm, if you click on the magnifying glass you get your search engines, the down arrow show the last searches.
I am not sure if you need at least one search to get it work, try "d test" to enabled DDG.
I never really use this.
Thank you very much. Finally solved!
Kind regards