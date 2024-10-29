Is there a way to set a tab color without it changing to the same color from your start page background and/ or website?

I want to upload an image as my background for my start page. The only issue is that the tabs keep changing to whatever my background is and I'd rather it be separate. I've tried checking the box for "Accent on Window" which does change the color but as soon as I change my start page background it still changes to whatever my start page background is. Is this possible, and if so, how exactly do I do it? Any suggestions would be awesome! thanks