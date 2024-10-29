V Webmail | Add to Built-in Mail Error
Vivaldi webmail cant be add to browser
When trying to add my vivaldi webmail account to Mail, I got error message says login to smtp.vivaldi.net failed.
I use vivaldi:inspect get this error in my console:
[ERROR][2024-10-29T02:49:38.563Z][5][[email protected]][smtp.vivaldi.net] SMTP Client Error: [object Object]
@Meursau1T
Hi and welcome to the forum.
As new user you need Mail Reputation to use Vivaldi mail.
Vivaldi changed from a mobile number confirmation to a reputation system, more information in the link above.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin But I can access webmail.vivaldi.net and sending email.
@Meursau1T
Ah OK, one thing sorted out.
How do you connect, IMAP or POP3, OAuth or password?
If you try several times the account is blocked for a while.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I have tried all ways. IMAP and POP3, OAuth and password. At first I connected by IMAP and OA, it successfully showed login page. But after login, I got error mentioned above. After that, I have never seen login page again when using OA.
To rule out the possibility of network issues, I switched to another WIFI and another computer, but the same problem stillpersists.
Over the past 24 hours, I have attempted approximately 15 times. I am unsure if this will result in my account being blocked.
@Meursau1T
Hi again, if I remember correctly you have to delete existing user/pass entries in the Privacy setting to get the OA login again.
AFAIK your account is not locked permanently just for some time, no idea how long.
You can test this in a private window with login to the web client.
Do you use any security software or extensions on both systems?
I could not add an account to Mail with a running Avast on a friends PC, for example.
What is showing up in Settings > Mail > Servers?
@mib2berlin Thank you for your patience.
I tried using a private window and other email clients like Thunderbird and Outlook, but all of them failed to connect to smtp.vivaldi.net. I also tried Android clients, and got the same result. So, I think my account might be blocked. I will try again in a few days.
Additionally, because I can't even log in, I don't have access to the Servers tab.
@Meursau1T
You can send a message to the Vivaldi team to check your account:
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/locked-vivaldi-account/#:~:text=Need help with your Vivaldi account%3F