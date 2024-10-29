Youtube background playback
maximvasiljev
Hello everyone!
Sometimes I use Brave browser on iOS for one single purpose — to listening some Youtube podcast in background. Yep, it's possible even if you don't buy premium subscription.
It would be very cool if Vivildi could this too.
As I understand it, Brave injects some javascript hack to bypass YouTube's "protection".
@maximvasiljev
Hi, you can do this in Vivaldi since a long time.
Settings > General > Allow background audio playback.
Cheers, mib
maximvasiljev
@mib2berlin hmm, I didn't see this option
In Vivaldi Snapshot from Testflight (v 7.0.3505.19) I see only homepage options
In Vivaldi stable from AppStore (v 6.9.3451.75) "General" submenu is absent
@maximvasiljev
Hm, I checked again in 6.9.5451.114 Stable and it is there, strange.
But this setting is available since a long time, cant remember where it was before.
Try to search for background in the settings.
Cheers, mib
maximvasiljev
@mib2berlin
Maybe you are checking on Android?
@maximvasiljev
Argh, you are right, over read you are on iOS in the first post, I am sorry.
maximvasiljev
@mib2berlin
Since this was done on Android, it’s most likely possible on iOS as well.