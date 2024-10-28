Tabs bar Missing
-
mscarrington
My Familiar Vivaldi Has Disappeared
I don't know what I did but the Vivaldi 'frame' disappeared. Now, there is one large window with none of the tabs available.
I've closed the 'browser' and re-opened it and there was no change.
I've rebooted the system and opened the browser and there is no change.
I'm using a different browser to get here, to the ![alt text]Vivaldi Community.
Attached is a screenshot of what I'm left with. How can I get back to the 'normal' Vivaldi screen?
![alt text]( image url)
--
ModEdit: Title
-
mscarrington
Disregard. I must have done the same thing I did a year ago, pressed <ctrl>F11. I pressed that combination again and now I have the tabs, URL window, etc., back. All's well again. What is that 'feature' for? Anyone know?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@mscarrington
Hi, this is for maximum page view, you can open any bar with shortcuts like F8 for the address bar or Ctrl+Shift+B for the bookmark bar.
If you are familiar with the Quick Commands F2 you can do all in Vivaldi without any bars.
Cheers, mib