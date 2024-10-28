My Familiar Vivaldi Has Disappeared

I don't know what I did but the Vivaldi 'frame' disappeared. Now, there is one large window with none of the tabs available.

I've closed the 'browser' and re-opened it and there was no change.

I've rebooted the system and opened the browser and there is no change.

I'm using a different browser to get here, to the ![alt text]Vivaldi Community.

Attached is a screenshot of what I'm left with. How can I get back to the 'normal' Vivaldi screen?

![alt text]( image url)