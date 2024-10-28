New tab position option on iOS
Hi,
I'm missing a classic option of new tab position in iOS 18. Could you add it? Every new tab, either from link or + button, opens at the very end, which is very annoying with 50 tabs open.
Thank you
Also on Android there should be an option where new tabs should be configurable if positioned left of the current or even as the last on the right side or even as the first one.
Also opening a background tab within a tab group should not open that tab outside the tab group but either left of the current or last tab within the current tab group in background - seems like a bug to me.