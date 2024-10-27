I don't know if anything can be done about this, or if I'll just have to live with it, but I use an extension for my new tab/home page

https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/minim-a-minimal-newtab/kpblgdhkligkbbnbpkigppblggflihgn

I'd like to try the new Dashboard feature, but even though someone very kindly told me how to set up a hot key to load it, if I'm using the extension, it doesn't work - all I get is the background image, with no widgets, or even the menu at the top that enables me to switch to a Speed Dial etc.

Is this a bug, is this normal if you are using an extension on new tabs, or is there anything I can do about it, other than giving up the extension?

Thank you for any help you can give me with this.