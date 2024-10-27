I have a newly installed Vivaldi browser and added a Fastmail and a Gmail account.

When I compose a new message and hit Send, it does nothing. It looks like messages get saved to the Vivaldi mail client Drafts folder, but they are not sending when I either press the Send button or when I hit ctrl-enter. The only time I've been able to get an email to send from a compose screen is after restarting the browser. One message will send from compose, but a new one created after that will not.

I tried changing my Fastmail authentication from Oath to an app password in case there was a silent failure authenticating to the SMTP server, but that didn't change the behavior described above, and the mail logs weren't showing any errors related to attempting to send a message - no failed SMTP authN, nothing else - as if the client wasn't even registering the send command.

If I go to the Drafts folder, and open an email to edit from there, I'm able to send.

Any ideas what causes this behavior?

Thanks!