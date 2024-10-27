@mcswell2001 said in Import Local files from Thunderbird:

Vivaldi doesn't like folders, even calling them "Evil.

Ah that's just me, not Vivaldi. I don't work for the company and that opinion is my very own one. Also, I appreciate that everyone's preference is different. If you're happy with folders, then that's what's good for you! I don't need to win an argument here, I just want to get people thinking

Folder support is gradually expanded in Vivaldi, but so far it doesn't know local folders, only the ones on IMAP servers.

If all those emails are local folders, it's probably not useful to change to a tagging/labeling system before moving to Vivaldi. Labels are synced via servers, but so far I haven't seen any import get them transferred properly from any local client to any other. I have found a recent thread in the Mozilla thunderbird forum that also makes me give up hope that there's any non-cumbersome way to tag mails by their folder name.

Back when I last tested import/export it left the impression that the best way to import complicated structures from Thunderbird into Vivaldi when no IMAP server is available was to do a detour over Opera Mail M2 (the spiritual predecessor of Vivaldi Mail, which was abandoned by Opera around 2014 or so). BUT in any case, this would mean jumping through a lot of hoops.

I'm going to test some things using Thunderbird local folders and Vivaldi and possibly Opera M2 out of interest (I have to have some hobby...). Not sure if there's going to be a working recipe coming out of that ever.

But right now I think your best move is to keep thunderbird as the storage for old emails. Also for currently active accounts ... Thunderbird is a fine email client. There is no reason not to have it run concurrently with Vivaldi and just have the two in sync over IMAP.