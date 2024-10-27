OK, tkx for all your nice replies. I read https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/cookies/ and found the setting. It’s well hidden I must say. But how come this setting had been changed? I didn’t do it as far as I know or did I do it by accident? Who and why makes the changes to the exceptions on standard website permissions, I didn’t change them? Is it done automatically when you accept the website cookie? Is the setting of Session only removed after removing all website permissions? Can’t test it now because I have allready removed them, see below.

Then I went to the little lock in the address and then to site settings as described in the text of the hyperlink above. That leads to new questions I’m afraid. I get a list of all sites I have visited in the past. But I remove all cookies on a a regular basis in the privacy section in settings. So how it’s possible then that these are all still there? What does remove mean then in settings? Are these just not visible in the usual settings pages, but are still kept in Vivaldi for future use or what?

Also there is mentioned that you can remove individual cookies by clicking the X on the right. But this X is not visible in all cookies and thus you can’t remove them individually. Is there maybe a hierarchy?

The menu you get using the lock is slightly different than the usual one, but seems to be better organized? I deleted here all cookies for all periods. Result?

And why can’t I go back to the forum after clicking the little lock button using the previous page button?

So a lot of new questions. Maybe too many? Am I just a dickhead that doesn’t understand diddledoo? Am I the fool that can come up with more questions that an expert can answer? I use Vivaldi for a few years now, so I’m not completely new. And I went through all settings and made changes as I thought usefull and necessary. Also I am not studpid as far as i know.