Blurred elements & extensions problems
-
onvivaldi1
Vivaldi - Problems upon problems: Blurred elements & problems with extensions
First of all, I would like to say that I like the many ideas in Vivaldi and so I gave Vivaldi with its new version 7 a chance again today because of its very wide range of functions.
However, I have to say that I am really disappointed. As in previous versions, I still have blurred favicons, which are now joined by blurred text. In addition, context menus no longer work properly (here from AdGuard) and the Bitwarden extension also opens the window cropped when the browser is in full screen mode.
All in all very disappointing, especially as I have reported these problems so often and I am not the only one with them (VB-87414, VB-88164, VB-107828, ...)
--
ModEdit: Title
-
Hi!
Have you reported this to Bitwarden too?
-
onvivaldi1
@Zalex108 Yes, i also reported this to Bitwarden and the problem only occurs with Vivaldi. On other browsers that I have tested it with, everything is normal.
-
If you already filled up a Vivaldi Bug Report, add the BR# to the topic and ask here.
The reports at the Forum are the first part, if confirmed or previously tested oneself on a Clean Profile, then should be Officially reported.