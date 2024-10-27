Vivaldi - Problems upon problems: Blurred elements & problems with extensions

First of all, I would like to say that I like the many ideas in Vivaldi and so I gave Vivaldi with its new version 7 a chance again today because of its very wide range of functions.

However, I have to say that I am really disappointed. As in previous versions, I still have blurred favicons, which are now joined by blurred text. In addition, context menus no longer work properly (here from AdGuard) and the Bitwarden extension also opens the window cropped when the browser is in full screen mode.

All in all very disappointing, especially as I have reported these problems so often and I am not the only one with them (VB-87414, VB-88164, VB-107828, ...)