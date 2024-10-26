Hi -

I am running Ubuntu 24.04. Installed Vivaldi today (10/26/24) but it does not recognize that my Yubikey Bio is plugged in. I get a few LED flashes on the yubikey when it is initially plugged in but then there is no further activity.

I tested using the key as a passkey to log into Github using Vivaldi (did not register there was a yubikey) and using Firefox (successfully logged into the site).

I have also tested that the yubikey works in Vivaldi on Windows and successfully authenticated to Github.

Is this a known issue? A setting that needs to be changed in the browser?

Thanks