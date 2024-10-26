Vivald not recognizing Yubikey in Linux browser
-
Hi -
I am running Ubuntu 24.04. Installed Vivaldi today (10/26/24) but it does not recognize that my Yubikey Bio is plugged in. I get a few LED flashes on the yubikey when it is initially plugged in but then there is no further activity.
I tested using the key as a passkey to log into Github using Vivaldi (did not register there was a yubikey) and using Firefox (successfully logged into the site).
I have also tested that the yubikey works in Vivaldi on Windows and successfully authenticated to Github.
Is this a known issue? A setting that needs to be changed in the browser?
Thanks
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@ryanpage Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
This is a known issue. A bug report (VB-110656) was submitted and has been confirmed.
Here are some helpful links for new members:
Vivaldi Help
Vivaldi Features
Vivaldi How To
Vivaldi Tutorials
Vivaldi Blogs
Vivaldi Social
Vivaldi Snapshot vs Stable
Vivaldi Themes
Vivaldi's Troubleshooting Guides
Vivaldi's Mail Client
Vivaldi's Business Model
-
@edwardp thanks! I'd searched broadly for yubikey but didn't see the specific problem mentioned in the forum.
The tags in the forum actually gave me a hint that it could be the Ubuntu Store (snap) version of Vivaldi and not Linux generally. I downloaded the .deb file from the Vivaldi downloads page and installed using apt, which fixed the problem.
-
@ryanpage Do not use Snap or Flatpak package, use the deb from vivaldi.com.
That works, just tested Ubuntu 24 GNOME minuets ago.
-
@DoctorG Me too avoid flatpaks and snaps. Here on LMDE 6 Cinnamon Yubikey works like a charm.
-
Vivaldi on Linux developer Ruarí says he uses TAR packages with installer script: "Forget Snap and Flatpak, I use Vivaldi tarballs"
But i fear current Ubuntu 24 has "security" restrictions by apparmor, so you need to have a extra config for apparmor.
Yes, many ways to install Vivaldi.
-
For me, flatpaks and snaps are only justified or only make sense if the packages from the repositories are out of date. In addition, flatpaks rarely come from secure sources.
Vivaldi only needs to be downloaded and installed as a *.deb package the first time. After that, the latest updates are always available. No need to experiment with flatpak & co.
-
@Dancer18 Fact: Ubuntu 22/24 and its local Software Store app listed Vivaldi with very large picture – users install and do not read about that it is a Snap package.
-
@DoctorG Good that you mention it and have the overview.
I use the Linux Mint Debian version - LMDE 6 Cinnamon - that has no Ubuntu packages, and have deactivated Flatpak there. Snap packages are not available in the LMDE repositories.
-
@DoctorG thanks, that's what I did and it resolved the problem. I've had more trouble with snaps than they are worth, although flatpaks have been useful. Lesson learned - in the future default to finding out what the apt-repository name is to install software.
-
@ryanpage As for Vivaldi, it's not in the repositories by default, at best as a snap or flatpak. Only Firefox and Chromium enjoy the status of being right in the game.
But as I said above, once Vivaldi has been downloaded from the Vivaldi download page, it will be listed in the application manager and also updated.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@ryanpage For the Snap package on Ubuntu 24.04, in Gnome, go to 'Settings → Apps → Vivaldi' and enable 'Access Hardware Information' and 'Read/write access to U2F devices exposed'.
P.S. For 22.04 I think you should be able to change these permissions from the snap installer app.