Agreed! Just to double down: I can use Ctrl-+/- to change the apparent (screen) font size in the email reader pane, but it does nothing to change the font size in the pane containing the list of emails, nor in the folders pane, nor (and this is really surprising) in the draft pane (when I'm writing a new email or a response to an email). If I need to change the size in the reader (preview) pane because of my old eyes, it stands to reason I'd want to do so in the other panes as well.

Related to this, one should be able to set the apparent text size once, and have it hold between Vivaldi sessions. This does not happen currently. If I use Ctrl-+ to embiggen the text, and then close and re-open Vivaldi, OR if I close and re-open the email tab, my choice of apparent text size reverts. If for some reason it's not desirable to retain the apparent size set by Ctrl-+/-, then there ought to be a way to set it in the Settings.

(If these should be two separate requests, let me know and I'll split it.)