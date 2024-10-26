I have over 1000 emails and feeds in the Trash folder, so I want to empty that folder. When I right-click on the folder, I get this:

I have 4 email accounts, why does Vivaldi:

choose the Sent email messages in 1 of my accounts too?

choose that particular account's sent messages and not any of the other accounts' sent messages?

How can I prevent Vivaldi from even considering messages in Sent or any other folders, instead of only mails and feeds that are in the Trash folder?

Note: I have not had this happening before. I am on Linux LMDE 6 and am using Vivaldi 7.