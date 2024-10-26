Centred tab bar

The old post is archived (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25048/centering-interface-to-the-webpage-tabs-and-bookmark-bar-centering) but i still think this feature is a should be:

I use tab bar at bottom and it doesn't look nice with Windows 11 centred taskbar as specially there are only a few tabs and it doesn't fill all the spaces on tab bar Even when the tab bar is on top, the overall UI is more balanced

Modern design is about centring UI instead of putting at corners

More options to favour everybody

And it's just an option, default can be anything else

No need to show thumbnail always as in the old post, show thumbnail on hover only.

The work-around now is using Vivaldi custom CSS (a flag) to centre the tab bar but it doesn't work well when dragging to position the tabs: no animation.