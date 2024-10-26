Option in settings to centre tab bar
-
Centred tab bar
The old post is archived (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25048/centering-interface-to-the-webpage-tabs-and-bookmark-bar-centering) but i still think this feature is a should be:
- I use tab bar at bottom and it doesn't look nice with Windows 11 centred taskbar as specially there are only a few tabs and it doesn't fill all the spaces on tab bar
- Even when the tab bar is on top, the overall UI is more balanced
- Modern design is about centring UI instead of putting at corners
- More options to favour everybody
- And it's just an option, default can be anything else
No need to show thumbnail always as in the old post, show thumbnail on hover only.
The work-around now is using Vivaldi custom CSS (a flag) to centre the tab bar but it doesn't work well when dragging to position the tabs: no animation.
- I use tab bar at bottom and it doesn't look nice with Windows 11 centred taskbar as specially there are only a few tabs and it doesn't fill all the spaces on tab bar
-
@danqdinh said in Option in settings to centre tab bar:
and it doesn't look nice with Windows 11 centred taskbar
You can disable this.
-
@midoni yeah, it's a bit somehow not of the same style; and even on macOS where the dock is often at centre.