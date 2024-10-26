I really love the 7.0 update, which brings a gorgeous UI and a dashboard. I've been playing with it for many hours, and it's actually the first time I start trying the Mail, Calendar, Tasks, etc. I didn't understand why there's need to build yet another Mail and Calendar client, but with this dashboard feature, I'm starting to get it. It has the potential to be a single-stop for all my daily tasks - browsing, checking calendar, email, tasks and making notes.

Another tool that I like, Notion, has also been doing something very similar, recently just announced Notion Mail. They have fancier design and editing features, and honestly speaking, I don't think Vivaldi can ever catch up at those aspects, especially when it comes to task managing, mail and calendar. They just don't have a browser. Do you guys think it's possible that Notion might acquire or build a browser some time in the future?

Jon can you buy Notion?