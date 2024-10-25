Picture in Picture in Dual Monitor Setup
-
Hello.
I'm using a dual monitor setup, with an external monitor connected through HDMI to mi laptop. Sometimes I close the lid and use only the external monitor, but since the last update, whenever I do this the PIP screen opens in the powered off internal laptop screen instead of opening in the external one.
I have no clue about how to solve this. ¿Is it a bug to report? Any help would be much appreciated.
Thanks.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@grantgrm Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Vivaldi saves the position of the pip window in the Preferences file. When you close the lid the monitor disconnects and the position is still on that display.
The workaround is to move the pip window to the correct display using the standard Windows shortcut
Win+Shift+Left/RightArrow
https://www.minitool.com/news/move-window-with-keyboard.html
I believe there are already reports about this and the developers might add a setting to reset the position or possibly detect that the display size has changed somehow.
-
Thank you @Pathduck for your help. This has solved it. So it is not a bug, but maybe it would be better if the PIP window opened in the same position or over the main window and then you can move it around as you wish. Good to know it has already been reported and the developers are thinking a better way. Kudos to them, great piece of software.