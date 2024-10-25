@grantgrm Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community

Vivaldi saves the position of the pip window in the Preferences file. When you close the lid the monitor disconnects and the position is still on that display.

The workaround is to move the pip window to the correct display using the standard Windows shortcut Win+Shift+Left/RightArrow

https://www.minitool.com/news/move-window-with-keyboard.html

I believe there are already reports about this and the developers might add a setting to reset the position or possibly detect that the display size has changed somehow.