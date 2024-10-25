What version of FFMPEG, is used in the new Vivaldi?
What version of FFMPEG, is used in the newest, stable version of Vivaldi?
Could you please tell me more about how it works in the browser, in general?
@kirill1996 On Windows the FFmpeg libraries are bundled into vivaldi.dll so not easy to figure out which version it is. On Linux it's easier as the library is a separate binary.
FFmpeg is used to decode audio/video streams.
You can see it in the logs at
chrome://media-internals
No version information there though.
You can download the Vivaldi source from here:
https://vivaldi.com/source/
Uncompress and look in the
vivaldi-source\chromium\third_party\ffmpeg\dir for the RELEASE file.
Or probably a lot faster, go to the Chromium source and find the release tag that matches Vivaldi's current Chromium version, then find the file there:
https://source.chromium.org/chromium/chromium/src/+/refs/tags/130.0.6723.80:third_party/ffmpeg/RELEASE
Currently it's at:
7.0.git