@kirill1996 On Windows the FFmpeg libraries are bundled into vivaldi.dll so not easy to figure out which version it is. On Linux it's easier as the library is a separate binary.

FFmpeg is used to decode audio/video streams.

You can see it in the logs at chrome://media-internals

No version information there though.

You can download the Vivaldi source from here:

https://vivaldi.com/source/

Uncompress and look in the vivaldi-source\chromium\third_party\ffmpeg\ dir for the RELEASE file.

Or probably a lot faster, go to the Chromium source and find the release tag that matches Vivaldi's current Chromium version, then find the file there:

https://source.chromium.org/chromium/chromium/src/+/refs/tags/130.0.6723.80:third_party/ffmpeg/RELEASE