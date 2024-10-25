This is in response to the newly implemented VB-110217 (Center entries on page when there’s less items than columns). I understand that for a large number of columns it makes sense to centre the bookmarks if they're significantly fewer than the number of columns (i.e. the example was with 12 columns and 4 or 5 bookmarks). However I have a counterexample: this takes away the convenience of muscle memory. In my case I have a 7-column setup (with Thumbnail Size: Scale to Fit Columns) and one of my folders has 4 or 5 bookmarks; that folder is the second on my Speed Dial and I'm very used to clicking it, then directly clicking the second bookmark inside (which was intentionally placed like this so that I don't have to move with the mouse). This was possible with the old behaviour, but with the new one, once I click on the folder, the second bookmark inside is not in the same place any more.

What I'm requesting is to introduce a setting which toggles between this new behaviour (of centring the bookmarks) and the old one (which keeps them at the left).

In the meantime I found that I could get back to the old way using a CSS override (hope it helps anyone else struggling with the same thing):

.dials-wrapper { margin-left: 22px !important; margin-right: 22px !important; max-width: none !important; }

... but this is of course just a workaround that could break with any subsequent change.

I hope this makes sense.