Where to find widgets and how to install on new dashboard?
-
Widgets on Vivaldi are new to me.
Where do we find them and how to install on new dashboard?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@danielson Hi,
have you read the Help file?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/start-page-dashboard/
-
derDay Supporters
@danielson
checkout the "forums user selection" https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101613/custom-dashboard-widgets/
-
Nope.
Didn't think of that.
Saw someone post elsewhere here about a weather widget.
Something that is not part of the default categories listed on help link.
Guess you have to know where to look to.