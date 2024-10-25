Vivaldi V7 Start Page very slow rendering
Excited by your Feed feature then found browser unusable. Bit of a disaster as I rely on it.
Problem is that when you resize the window instead of the start page items almost instantly re-ordering now takes around 30 seconds each inching its way to the new location. During this time it is using 90+% of cpu, It stays at that figure until I manage to switch/load a web page.
I also had a desktop freezes though Iwhich are probably related as cpu maxes out.
Can and how do I revert to 6.9 until fixed?
Rasperrypi 4B 4GB +_2G swap. Bookworm with KDE 5 desktop
Saved - for the time being - by downloading Vivaldi 6.9 deb from this page: https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=linux
Hope this helps others who may have issues with Vivaldi 7.
Hi,
Take this in count
Yes there are issues with the database despite having apt purged vivaldi-stable. 6.9 even got stuck trying to remedy it.
But there is no alternative apart from nuking Vivaldi as it paralyses the machine. Hence we struggle on in the hope of an early fix. Had the bug been identified? I suspect it may be a missing library when using qt on X11 ('cos Wayland has issues too)
As we use Vivaldi on all our office Kubuntu machines I have had to comment out the vivaldi repository on all so we are all in the same place.
@brainsys
Hi, is this on Rasperrypi systems only?
No other users reported such issues here.
Maybe. I'm not risking our x86 systems upgrades till I know more in case it is a specific qt/X11 issue and not the gpu. I've submitted a bug report so hopefully Vivaldi can identify that. But it would seem having a mixed 6.9/7.0 syncing environment may screw up the database . I purged vivaldi-stable and .config files so I presume it's in the cloud and not local.
@brainsys
Hm, all users sync and then update, no issues here on 4 installs x86 on Linux and Windows 11.
Anyway, please add the bug number VB-xxxxxx here for follow up.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi V7 Start Page very slow rendering:
@brainsys
Hm, all users sync and then update, no issues here on 4 installs x86 on Linux and Windows 11.
Anyway, please add the bug number VB-xxxxxx here for follow up.
Cheers, mib
VB-110951
Do any of your Linux systems use KDE + X11?
@brainsys
Yes both, specs in my signature.
Yes! I'm seeing slow rendering of pages after about a hour of operation.
Running on Fedora Linux 40
It's nice to see a new approach with Vivaldi and the unified information access!
Ciaran
Hi, I have heard nothing from Vivaldi on VB-110951 and I can't find the bug tracker.
Help!
heard nothing from Vivaldi on VB-110951
Seems no internal person (dev or tester) could reproduce the issue.
I do not know if we have internal testers for Vivaldi on RasPi.
I can't find the bug tracker.
Bugtracker is private access.
If you had downgraded to 6.9 you will get unfixable errors and broken profile data!
@brainsys
Hi, I read the report again and cant reproduce it either.
The report has an ARM tag so developers/testers with ARM can test this, one week is really a short time for a new bug report, there are hundreds of reports to check.
Can you test if the animation setting change anything?
I have this disabled on OS level on Linux and Windows, I hate animated user interfaces.
-
I will try and reproduce the error from a fresh install. However when the alternative is to have no usable Vivaldi or a working one with errors - it's no choice.
As it is not possible to perfectly sync upgrades on all desktops on different OS and architectures in different locations - does a mixture of 6.9 & 7.0 syncing be an issue?
Is the problem local or in the cloud?