Excited by your Feed feature then found browser unusable. Bit of a disaster as I rely on it.

Problem is that when you resize the window instead of the start page items almost instantly re-ordering now takes around 30 seconds each inching its way to the new location. During this time it is using 90+% of cpu, It stays at that figure until I manage to switch/load a web page.

I also had a desktop freezes though Iwhich are probably related as cpu maxes out.

Can and how do I revert to 6.9 until fixed?

Rasperrypi 4B 4GB +_2G swap. Bookworm with KDE 5 desktop