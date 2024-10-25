Hi,

I have noticed since upgrading to v7 yesterday that I can no longer use the vertical screen estate that is directly under my pinned tabs in webpages.

If I can try to be clear, here is my setup. I have some pinned tabs in the tab bar. Under the address bar, the Vivaldi windows is divided into the panels and the webpage. If the mouse cursor is on some element of the webpage, say a link, and I click it, Vivaldi reacts as if I had clicked the pinned tab that is vertically above the mouse cursor. But the click actually happens several hundred pixels below.

In the image below, the mouse pointer is on the New Topic button, but whenever I click it, it's actually the Trello tab that gets activated. I've also noticed that the thumbnail of the Trello pinned tab appears at the bottom of the Vivaldi window.

I can however regain access to the page element (the New Topic button in the previous example) I was trying to click by sliding the vertical divide (between the panel and the webpage) more to the right. That way, there's no longer a pinned tab above the mouse cursor.

This issue stopped when I turned off Tabs > Tab display > Show popup thumbnails. It looks to me like a regression compared to the previous 6.x version, triggered when popup thumbnails are enabled and there are some pinned tabs.

Has anyone else experienced this issue?