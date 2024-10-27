Downloads | Restore Old Behavior Adding (1)
Add an option to restore the old Save file behavior
Hi,
after releasing of Vivaldi 7.0, as discussed here, many users found quite useful the old Save file/Save as behavior, when the suffix (1) was automatically added to the names of files being saved, to make them unique.
My advice is to add an option to Settings → Downloads which would restore the old naming scheme, like "Save files under unique names" or smth like that.
WMBR, George Hazan
I am all about options to let users adapt to their desired behaviour instead of forcing one or the other way.
Upvoted.
same. as an image hoarder this feature was incredibly useful. especially because a lot of pasted images tend to be simply named "image.png"
LunaSterling
I still don't understand the reason for the change when other chromium based browsers have not made this change?
@LunaSterling said in Add an option to restore the old Save file behavior:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102268/right-click-saving-images-doesnt-automatically-put-a-1-if-its-aready-saved/24
On the other side,
Because All do the same, doesn't mean it's the right way.
LunaSterling
And just because you do it in your special way isn't right either.
And Vivaldi does things in their own special way, which is why I stick with it.
But on this one point they are wrong.
I've explained the reason
Another question is about to change removing the option to keep an infinite 1 x n
But as always,
It's a point of view.
Aaron Translator
Let me add that I agree the old behavior should be reinstated. This behavior was an enhancement when it was introduced in all browsers some years ago, so why are the developers removing an enhancement?
I intuitively knew when I upgraded to 7 that there would be problems with it. I should have known better than to upgrade. The developers are too focussed on new features, and not on making the old features work better.
@Zalex108 said in Add an option to restore the old Save file behavior:
They've taken away an enhancement that people want. Please restore this feature. It is not for you as a moderator to tell the users what we should want from the program.
Oh, and while we are at it, please stop acting like a dictator (by locking and moving threads, etc.). That isn't helpful to the people who come here for help.
@CalebM said in Add an option to restore the old Save file behavior:
Hi,
Just read:
Moderation
You did not even read about the posted message explainig the reasons for Moving and Locking.
There is such a thing as etiquette. If I post in the Vivaldi for Windows forum (which is where I should have posted it), you can just tell me that it is being discussed elsewhere. As a moderator, you might want to try being polite and accommodating.
Now, please return the functionality that has been removed from the program -- or get in touch with the people who will do it.
This is afecting the Engine, which means is a Desktop environment, not just Windows, so the right place is Desktop.
The Download Behavior is related to Vivaldi Team, not Moderators.
@Zalex108 said in Add an option to restore the old Save file behavior:
Politeness please. How am I supposed to know it belongs in the Desktop forum? I have Vivaldi for Windows; when I have a problem with it, I will always post in the Vivaldi for Windows forum. You are being purposely obtuse.
kieferj2103
I agree, I save loads of images all the time, and whenever they have names like "image.jpg", I run the risk of overwriting each previous image with the next one.
Plus, a window opening with (1) is a quick way to check whether I already downloaded an image, without having to navigate my download folder and finding the image.
I created a forum account explicitly to complain about the loss of this behavior. +1 to the feature request from me.
I largely stopped using vivaldi when the context menu blew up in size to the point it required a scroll bar. I just found the helpful tips from commenters on the release announcement how to return the context menu to a reasonable size (as well as revert the floating tab-buttons). Big thank you to everyone sharing where to find those options.
It really is maddening having to dig through the options and set my configs again every time there's a UI change (I also have to keep turning form autofill/suggestions off), and infuriating to have established behavior just disabled without even an option.
I also vote for a toggle option. This change not only affects "Save Link As" but also when saving images (both using "Save image as" and Ctrl+S when images are on its own tabs). This is a severe usability issue in the cases mentioned above.
Btw, another toggle for unique names when saving pages would be a nice thing too, imo.
I agree.
We need an option to let users choose whether or not to rename.
