@Zalex108 said in Going back to v6.x:

You want me to make changes to stylesheets to get rid of the new UI? Are you having a laugh? Also what sort of self-respecting geek/nerd/techie provides a link to another post without any background information or strapline insight? "Here, click on this link without any explanation of what it's for or where it takes you!".

Seriously though, give people answers even if it means having to summarise a blog post or news article or help guide. This lazy "here's a link!" attitude seems commonplace in anyone who started in IT in the 2010s, but it's another regression of customer service. If those of us involved in IT are not setting a good example when it comes to customer service, is it any wonder that so many businesses are following suit and minimising their own customer service efforts?