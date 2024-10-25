Going back to v6.x
I really have a problem with the rounded tabs. Vivaldi version 7 has gone from looking like a professional browser, to one that is a bit childish, mickey-mouse almost.
Is the only way of getting the old UI back to downgrade to 6.x? Obviously a big problem since older versions won't get security updates, but I'm not liking all the wastage and am willing to shift all of my browsing activity back to Edge due to its professional style - the rounded tabs are an optional feature on that browser. I really hope they're optional with Vivaldi too.
Hi,
Check here:
Guide | V7 | User Interface
Please, do NOT downgrade. Such can crap profile data and this can not be fixed by us!
@DoctorG said in Going back to v6.x:
Please, do NOT downgrade. Such can crap profile data and this can not be fixed by us!
Really think I was serious about it? I've maintained my Ethical Hacker certification for a number of years, not going to blow it with a rookie mistake. It was an attempt to demonstrate how significant of an issue this Fisher Price UI change is.
@Zalex108 said in Going back to v6.x:
Hi,
Check here:
Guide | V7 | User Interface
You want me to make changes to stylesheets to get rid of the new UI? Are you having a laugh? Also what sort of self-respecting geek/nerd/techie provides a link to another post without any background information or strapline insight? "Here, click on this link without any explanation of what it's for or where it takes you!".
Seriously though, give people answers even if it means having to summarise a blog post or news article or help guide. This lazy "here's a link!" attitude seems commonplace in anyone who started in IT in the 2010s, but it's another regression of customer service. If those of us involved in IT are not setting a good example when it comes to customer service, is it any wonder that so many businesses are following suit and minimising their own customer service efforts?
Hi,
All your needed information it's there.
You can Downgrade at your own risk.
On the other side,
Continue in this other Topic:
