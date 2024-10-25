@mangelucci said in [Crash] [v7] [Windows 11] Browser instantly closes since update:

It worked. It opened with a clean profile.

Good. Now you know the problem lies in your profile somewhere, it's not a general "Vivaldi won't launch" issue.

So restore the Default again. Then try the following cmd line arguments - one at a time:

--disable-extensions

This will disable all extensions.

--disable-vivaldi

This will test if the problem lies in Vivaldi or Chromium. It will launch a plain Chromium process without the Vivaldi UI.

Now, is there a way for me to not lose all the stuff and disable just the extensions/go in steps so I don't lose everything I had in there?

Yes, you could use Sync.

Or copy over the important files from the backup.

disable just the extensions/go in steps so