Add an option to export the current browser settings (only the settings, not the entire browser data) and import them later (offline), such as exporting to a JSON file.

[Alternative]

Provide a way to save the current settings and restore them later, either offline (via file) or online (via sync).

This feature would make it easier to retrieve customized settings whenever needed.

Currently, the browser only allows resetting settings to default, with no option to revert to any saved configurations. The sync feature only restores the most recent settings.