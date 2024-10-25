Respect goes both ways... (Update ethics)
WTF
sorry BUT i had the GREAT Vivaldi browser exactly how i like it... so why do you take it on you to change my theme without asking?
would you like it if i just pass in your flat and rearrange everything because I think is better for you?
Please can i have my original theme back?? the one that came with Vivaldi before this last update?
thank you for YOUR understanding.
YES i love your browser and i use it as my main browser. And YES i am thankful for your work and the great experience you give us/me BUT i really dislike changes liket that.
thank you for YOUR understanding and sorry if i come in a bit harsh ... it just gets me.
@CyranodeB You had not edited a existing theme and saved a own one? Sad.
The best way to be protected against changes was for me to create a own theme, which always remained untouched after major updates.
Which theme had you used before?
NOW i made my own theme just to be ready fot the next "imposed" change.
the weird thing is, i dont know what theme i had before?!... i dont even really remember how it looked. used it for so long it was just there. and now what ever i do it just keeps feeling "wrong"!!
still cant relax on the fact that some guy imposed me this "stress" just for nothing.
And use Export Theme… to have a importable backup for later
Check the the old official Vivaldi themes, perhaps you find your old one.
yea ... did that... NOW that i am aware of "unrespectful" programmers
mangelucci
Constructive feedback (I hope it gets taken in this way): users shouldn't actively brace themselves and cover their back - an update that impacts you in this way should at the very least inform you on best practices before going ahead.
Am I really supposed to know that editing of an existing theme is a customisation that will be wiped off by an update?
I can really sympathise with @CyranodeB here.
Wouldn't it make sense, in the light of this, to generate a backup for the user for all customisations that could be overwritten, and delete after X weeks if not used? A snapshot of sorts, if you will...
Do not shoot me.
I am a unpaid volunteer helper!
thanks for the hint but just the same, non "feel" right.
i guess i will have to live with that feelin of "wrong".
hopefuly it will get "right" (feeling) in a few month....
I am sorry for you. But as a volunteer support person i have no influence on Vivaldi
Am I really supposed to know that editing of an existing theme is a customisation that will be wiped off by an update?
No, not really, i learned need to create a own theme more than an year ago when i saw my changed default theme was "updated" in a unpleasured way.
first: thank you for your time and work.
second: no grown ups arount to check your work before you disrupt the fabric of time and well feeling??!?
LOL. I am ol' IT lady, dear, i need no grown up.
But i can say that not all helpers were pleased by the new design and updates. But design and changes were decisions made the Vivaldi company team.
... did not mean your age with that... just to be clear...
... with all respect....
@CyranodeB I have no information why such changes were decided. And i am not allowed to leak internal information if i would have any.
I can understand that you are disappointed abut the "Modernisation" of the UI. You are not the only one.
But i fear Vivaldi team will not bring back old 6.9 design.
NO one expect stand still or even going back BUT i expect that updates that are that "invasiv" be announced so to back up what is important for one self. or even better, just make it options (like it was for all the other esthetical changes) should not be that exocentric of an expectation or is it?
i changed to Vivald because my old standard browser started doing exactly that more and more... looking at you OPERA!
mangelucci
Of course - my intent was to leave the feedback here for the right recipients, I suppose the Devs scour these topics to see if there's any valuable user feedback. It wasn't addressed to you specifically (and I am grateful for your help as an ambassador, no expectations here )
We'll live with this and I'll take up your advice to create a new theme and save it...better safe than sorry
Hi,
Please,
Continue in this other Topic:
