I was excited to see the new features of Vivaldi 7, and the first thing I saw after updating ... was a dead bird document icon on my homepage ...

Why? Because I'm using the Momentum extension (I've been using it for so many years!...) and v7 just killed it

I uninstalled Momentum, reinstalled it, made sure that my homepage was using it:



But, nope ... I'm gonna contact them too, but I hope the Vivaldi team will look into it as well, as clearly something happened between 6.9 and 7 that blocks that extension from working properly

And I guess I'm not gonna be alone, as 2,000,000 people are using it! Here's the link to it:

https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/momentum/laookkfknpbbblfpciffpaejjkokdgca

FYI, I'm on Vivaldi macOS, 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (x86_64)