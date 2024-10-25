Momentum is broken after updated to v7
I was excited to see the new features of Vivaldi 7, and the first thing I saw after updating ... was a dead bird document icon on my homepage ...
Why? Because I'm using the Momentum extension (I've been using it for so many years!...) and v7 just killed it
I uninstalled Momentum, reinstalled it, made sure that my homepage was using it:
But, nope ... I'm gonna contact them too, but I hope the Vivaldi team will look into it as well, as clearly something happened between 6.9 and 7 that blocks that extension from working properly
And I guess I'm not gonna be alone, as 2,000,000 people are using it! Here's the link to it:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/momentum/laookkfknpbbblfpciffpaejjkokdgca
FYI, I'm on Vivaldi macOS, 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
@WhiteNoize
Hi, many Chrome extensions doesn't work at all in Vivaldi but it should never crash or crash a tab.
I can confirm this, please report it to the bug tracker.
By the way did you check the new dashboard feature?
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Thanks @mib2berlin! Bug reported:
VB-110815
I also added my vivaldi.net username while reporting the bug (WhiteNoize).
By the way did you check the new dashboard feature?
Yes, and even though it looks great and can be very useful for some people, I won't be using it, as it won't be useful to me the way I use a browser (sorry).
Actually, I may revert to 6.9 while this is solved eventually.
How can I track the bug by the way?
Cheers!
@WhiteNoize said in Momentum is broken after updated to v7:
How can I track the bug by the way?
Tracker is not public.
Ask me from time to time.
Your report is a duplicate as i interpret.
Master bug is this
VB-110644 "adding extension controlling the startpage will crash" - In Progress.
Aaron
@WhiteNoize said in Momentum is broken after updated to v7:
How can I track the bug by the way?
@DoctorG said in Momentum is broken after updated to v7:
Ask me from time to time.
means:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue
@Aaron said in Momentum is broken after updated to v7:
means:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue
@WhiteNoize ^^^^^ but do not discuss on bugs in this thread! It is only for asking on status.
If you need discussion on a bug, open a extra thread for support by us helpers.
mib2berlin
@WhiteNoize
Hi, please don't downgrade Vivaldi, this will break your user profile.
A developer posted start Vivaldi with
--disable-extensions-http-throttlingas workaround.
You can do this with editing the Vivaldi desktop shortcut:
@DoctorG said in Momentum is broken after updated to v7:
Ask me from time to time.
Huh ... nope, I clearly don't have the time for that, but thanks for the offer though
@DoctorG said in Momentum is broken after updated to v7:
Your report is a duplicate as i interpret.
Master bug is this
VB-110644 "adding extension controlling the startpage will crash" - In Progress
Good to know, thanks for the heads up! And sorry for the duplicate!
@mib2berlin said in Momentum is broken after updated to v7:
Hi, please don't downgrade Vivaldi, this will break your user profile.
Got it! Thanks for the advice ... and that sucks actually
@mib2berlin said in Momentum is broken after updated to v7:
A developer posted start Vivaldi with --disable-extensions-http-throttling as workaround.
You can do this with editing the Vivaldi desktop shortcut:
I'm on macOS
But it's fine; I'll just disable the extension for now. Since I'm subscribed to the "Desktop - Vivaldi Browser" RSS feed, I'll know if the bug is addressed soon.
@WhiteNoize
Ah, even easier, start Vivaldi from a terminal with this command switch if you want to test.
-
@DoctorG said in Momentum is broken after updated to v7:
Tracker is not public.
Ask me from time to time.
Any updates on this? I really want to be able to use Momentum again I'm a paying customer and if I can't use it in Vivaldi anymore that's just a waste of money
-
@tobbelundberg Still fix in progress.
Perhaps start Vivaldi with a desktop shortcut and parameter disable-extensions-http-throttling could fix it?
vivaldi --disable-extensions-http-throttling
I saw this somewhere somw weeks ago, but i do not remember where.
@DoctorG What possible negative side effects can that have? I'm guessing there's a reason it's not the default behavior
-
@tobbelundberg
Hi, I guess nobody except the Chromium developers know:
https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/#--disable-extensions-http-throttling
Cheers, mib
Thanks everyone
I'm running with the flag now. Hopefully the workaround works for me.
This is how I start Vivaldi now from iTerm2 on MacOS:
open -a Vivaldi.app --args --disable-extensions-http-throttling
-
@tobbelundberg Tell us later if that gives more stability for your Vivaldi on Mac.
I'll report back next week!
tobbelundberg
Haven't been a week yet. But it's been working great
Until now
Just saw this again
EDIT: And same thing again now a few hours later
-
I think I know why it started happening again.
I installed the latest update for Vivaldi, and got a "click to restart" prompt/button. I clicked it, and I guess it restarted without the
--disable-extensions-http-throttlingflag.
I've now manually restarted with that flag enabled. Hopefully that'll fix it again