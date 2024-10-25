Last update changed my icons for URL's
That update that my browser processed today updated all of my desktop icons for Vivaldi.
I enjoy the old icon that fills the space of the icon. The new icon is a thumbnail of the old icon. I 've been struggling to find a way to reset the URL link icons back to what the previously looked like, shown below.
Anyone have any suggestions?
Thanks
My Desktop url icons and .htm / .html files have gotten a smaller vivaldi logo in them, more white then the whole vivaldi icon like before.
[HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM.FVSLOID77ZH7F22ZT6MJODTIIA\DefaultIcon] @="D:\\Program Files\\Vivaldi_64\\Application\\vivaldi.exe,3"
used to be:
[HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\VivaldiHTM.FVSLOID77ZH7F22ZT6MJODTIIA\DefaultIcon] @="D:\\Program Files\\Vivaldi_64\\Application\\vivaldi.exe,0"
[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Classes\VivaldiHTM.FVSLOID77ZH7F22ZT6MJODTIIA\DefaultIcon] @="D:\\Program Files\\Vivaldi_64\\Application\\vivaldi.exe,3"
Same story,
I dont use AutoUpdate but update with the the whole installer I download every time with updates.
My question is the behavior intended or is it because I update manually ?
Easy to fix but if every update takes icon "3" I am just wondering ... ?
I was finally able to resolve this by editing the registry. The value of this icon within the executable somehow updated to ,3 where the old was ,0
I had posted a few days ago about the newest Vivaldi update changing my desktop icons to a different icon set embedded in the Vivaldi executable.
All was well but this morning my icons again reverted to the smaller Vivaldi icon that is a thumbnail of the Vivaldi logo.
I'm not sure what is triggering this and I don't see logging in Vivaldi of when an update took place. I did go and disable automatic updates in Vivaldi. Does anyone know how to see when Vivaldi pushed a new update?
This seems to be a new issue with the recent update to Vivaldi. I'd prefer not to have to edit my registry every time that I update this app.
Does anyone have any thoughts on how to resolve this in a more permanent fashion?
@Steinawitz Seems wrong icon is assigned.
I will ask internally if this is intended.
@DoctorG Thank you much! Any help or information is appreciated.