I had posted a few days ago about the newest Vivaldi update changing my desktop icons to a different icon set embedded in the Vivaldi executable.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102272/last-update-changed-my-icons-for-url-s

All was well but this morning my icons again reverted to the smaller Vivaldi icon that is a thumbnail of the Vivaldi logo.

I'm not sure what is triggering this and I don't see logging in Vivaldi of when an update took place. I did go and disable automatic updates in Vivaldi. Does anyone know how to see when Vivaldi pushed a new update?

This seems to be a new issue with the recent update to Vivaldi. I'd prefer not to have to edit my registry every time that I update this app.

Does anyone have any thoughts on how to resolve this in a more permanent fashion?