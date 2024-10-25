Black background color for new start page
-
Please add a black background image to the upcoming 7.0 stable, so pure AMOLED black color can kick in
I wonder who uses all the other fancy colors, whereas basic colors like RGB or CYMK are not supported by default
I'd also like to propose a true black AMOLED mode besides the "dark" mode.
-
@glx said in Black background image for new start page:
a black background image
Imho, you can easily add it yourself by making a black fill in any image editor and importing the picture as wallpaper.
In all other respects, I support it.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@glx
Hi, just create one in Gimp, Paint or something.
A rectangle with your screen resolution filled with black should not that hard.
Or make a photo under your duvet.
Cheers, mib
-
Guys, I know how to create a black background
It's not just about me, but a proposal for a basic feature for anyone else and the time that can be saved by not using workarounds.
-
Well, that is, you propose to make a palette for selecting the fill color, instead of embedding N predefined colors. Like on sites for autogenerating wallpaper. That makes sense.
But on the other hand, the embedded problem seems a bit far-fetched to me. Because it's the browser's job to open web pages. And I can download or create wallpapers for the background by hundreds of different programs. What is more important here is the basic functionality of importing them: so that the picture quality does not deteriorate. To be able to select the visible area of the picture in portrait/album modes. To be able to use a pattern of small size and reproduce it.
But purely technically, I'm all for the ability to just enter the hex code and save your custom color for a one-color fill in the list. What could be simpler, as they say
-
@far4 A color table like you proposed is even better