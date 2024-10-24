This is the first Vivaldi update which is a disappointment. What is the goal of this rounded button tab design?

I'm not commenting on the optics, as that is debatable.

But in terms of functionality, it's a step back. I have the (bad, I know) habit of having many tabs open. Which is a problem now.

It's much harder to identify the tab "button" which belongs to the page. The old solution with the page's theme color bleeding up to its tab was perfect and logical. Now I see a long row of buttons, all visually detached from the page. You have to eye for a slightly differenty hue to find your tab. It eats up valuable screen space. Right now I count 29 tabs spread over 80% of a laptop screen. Before, I still could make out what they were. Now I have only the icons left. Oh, the active tab button shows me 3 1/2 characters of the title, unlike the 1/2 character of all the other tabs.

Can I have a flag to use the previous, ultra-dense, very practical scheme?