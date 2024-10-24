I just restarted for the newest stable update.

Thinking I would like to check how my tabs are displayed, I opened the settings menu. Unfortunately, with the panel open on the left side, I cannot change any of the settings:

when I click one, I am taken to an email message in one of my gmail accounts.

I have 2 gmail accounts, and have each of them in a separate tab, with both tabs pinned to the left. When I hover over a settings link, I can change which account thumbnail is shown by moving the cursor side to side under the pinned tabs, just as if I were hovering over the tabs instead of the settings links.

If I close the panel, so the settings links are not directly under the pinned tabs, I am able to select the settings link I want as long as the cursor is not under the pinned tabs. When I moved the panel to the right side, I could access the links, as long as the cursor was not under my pinned tabs.

I hope you can fix this!

Update: the thumbnails for my pinned tabs also appear beneath them on other pages, and when I unpin the tabs, this bug disappears.