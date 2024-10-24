A bug in the settings with pinned tabs
-
Idahodimple
I just restarted for the newest stable update.
Thinking I would like to check how my tabs are displayed, I opened the settings menu. Unfortunately, with the panel open on the left side, I cannot change any of the settings:
when I click one, I am taken to an email message in one of my gmail accounts.
I have 2 gmail accounts, and have each of them in a separate tab, with both tabs pinned to the left. When I hover over a settings link, I can change which account thumbnail is shown by moving the cursor side to side under the pinned tabs, just as if I were hovering over the tabs instead of the settings links.
If I close the panel, so the settings links are not directly under the pinned tabs, I am able to select the settings link I want as long as the cursor is not under the pinned tabs. When I moved the panel to the right side, I could access the links, as long as the cursor was not under my pinned tabs.
I hope you can fix this!
Update: the thumbnails for my pinned tabs also appear beneath them on other pages, and when I unpin the tabs, this bug disappears.
-
I have similar problem. Thumbnails for pinned tabs appear at the bottom of the page instead of just below the tab. As Idahodimple stated, pinned tabs appear on other pages and interfere on page content such as check boxes. When attempt to select a check box, the browser goes to a pinned tab instead of checking the box. www.officedepot.com is example of this problem.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Idahodimple @widbig
Hi, this is a bug already reported to the bug tracker and confirmed.
You can "fix" it with disable Horizontal Scrolling in the tab settings.
Cheers, mib
-
Idahodimple
@mib2berlin Thanks, that took care of it.
-
Hi,
Please,
Continue in this Topic for further discussion:
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic