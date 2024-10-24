Since today I have the problem that when I go to full screen on a YouTube video and back to the normal view it keeps it large but shows in in the rectangle where it should be. This means the video is then cropped. It's hard to explain, so here's a screenshot:

Note that this is an old video and so it's 4:3 but it's still cropped. You can see the black bar at the left, but there should be another one on the right. Also, you can't see the button to go back to full screen.

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)

Überarbeitung 63217596240dd9d59679a479643371d34e73b5b9

Betriebssystem Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4391)

JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18

User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36