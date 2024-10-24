Email on Mobile Browser
How do I access my Vivaldi mail from the phone Vivaldi browser ? Kindly help.
@lopamudra Vivaldi Webmail is accessed in the mobile browser by going to webmail.vivaldi.net.
Please note that since your profile is brand new, you will not yet have access to Webmail. Being an active member of the Vivaldi Community, by using our services (Forum, Posting a Blog, using Vivaldi Social, Sync), this will increase your Reputation Level. Once it is high enough, Webmail access will be unlocked and you will receive an e-mail informing you of this.
Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
@edwardp Thank you very much for the information. My profile is exactly not very new. I have been accessing Vivaldi on my laptop for over 2 years. This is the first time I've been using the mobile browser. Thank you once again
@lopamudra You're welcome and thank you for the clarification. The Reputation Level displayed in your profile in the Forum, is based on Forum usage.
@edwardp Oh I see. Now I am able to understand.