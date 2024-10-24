@lopamudra Vivaldi Webmail is accessed in the mobile browser by going to webmail.vivaldi.net.

Please note that since your profile is brand new, you will not yet have access to Webmail. Being an active member of the Vivaldi Community, by using our services (Forum, Posting a Blog, using Vivaldi Social, Sync), this will increase your Reputation Level. Once it is high enough, Webmail access will be unlocked and you will receive an e-mail informing you of this.

Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.

