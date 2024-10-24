Hi,

I tried the sending tabs feature and I can send tabs from computer to computer and from computer to phone.

But is it possible to send tabs from phone to computer?

I tried to open vivaldi://experiments on my phone but the page is not available. I can't also find the icon for sending tabs from Vivaldi's share menu on my phone. I can add the page to reading list or bookmarks, but not send it directly to a computer.

My phone is iPhone 13 Pro Max with iOS 18.0.1, sync is activated and working.

I've tried with the stable version from App Store and the snapshot version from Testflight.